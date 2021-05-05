Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.88

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 68421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWO. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

