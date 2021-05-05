U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. U.S. Bancorp traded as high as $60.66 and last traded at $60.60, with a volume of 7497167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,779 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,060. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

