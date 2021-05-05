U.S. Global Investors (GROW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

