U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Gap Up to $112.45

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.45, but opened at $117.17. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $117.17, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit