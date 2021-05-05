U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Gap Up to $112.45

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.45, but opened at $117.17. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $117.17, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

