Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $51.08. 1,009,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,035,049. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

