Uber Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 748.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 879,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

