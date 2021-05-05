Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.58.

UBER stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

