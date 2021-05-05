UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Straumann presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $73.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. Straumann has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $73.94.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

