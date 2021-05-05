UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 131,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 301,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in UGI by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

