Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

