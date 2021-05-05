Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 643,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.