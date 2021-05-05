Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,544.00

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market capitalization of $403,373.06 and $4,544.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00268547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $654.16 or 0.01150755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.12 or 0.00744320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,697.63 or 0.99738554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Chris McCann Collection

