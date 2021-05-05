UniMex Network (UMX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $630,368.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00005726 BTC on exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $21.18 million and $630,368.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniMex Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00266847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.58 or 0.01152364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00032118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00740305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,945.99 or 0.99794302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,648 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniMex Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniMex Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.