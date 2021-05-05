uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get uniQure alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $473,504. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of uniQure stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,112. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.