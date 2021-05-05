uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $473,504. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of uniQure stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,112. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Analyst Recommendations for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit