United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. 414,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $41.37.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $1,770,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

