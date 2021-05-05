United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.

Shares of URI stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.80. 20,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.28. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $105.26 and a twelve month high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.07.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

