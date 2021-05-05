United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.
Shares of URI stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.80. 20,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.28. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $105.26 and a twelve month high of $341.00.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
