Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%.

NYSE:UTL traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. 148,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,589. The firm has a market cap of $831.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. Unitil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

