Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th.

UNVR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 411,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,668,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,982 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $17,225,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

