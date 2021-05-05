Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of UVE stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $455.75 million, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

