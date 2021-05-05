urban-gro (UGRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter.

UGRO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.00.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

