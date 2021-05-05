US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,647 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $40,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $63.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.