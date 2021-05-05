US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CSX were worth $38,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

