US Bancorp DE Has $77.34 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,693 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $77,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

