US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.95% of MDU Resources Group worth $60,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

MDU stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

