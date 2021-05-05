US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.23% of Western Digital worth $48,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $175,461,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Shares of WDC opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

