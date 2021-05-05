US Bancorp DE Sells 7,510 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $51,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

