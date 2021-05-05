USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Down to $92.71

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.71, but opened at $89.96. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 146 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $42,604.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $63,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

