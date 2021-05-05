Usca Ria LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.81.

Shares of LYFT opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.62. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.