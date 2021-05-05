Usca Ria LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 577,563 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,099,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,447,000 after acquiring an additional 222,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCCO opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

