Usca Ria LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $848.99 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $501.13 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 96.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $783.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $764.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,780 shares of company stock valued at $26,987,343. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

