USD Coin Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $14.38 billion and $2.70 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.25 or 0.06096177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00162945 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 14,380,157,844 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.