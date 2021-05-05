VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $145.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

