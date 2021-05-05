Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $821.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Valhi by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

