VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,196,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,363,000 after purchasing an additional 162,542 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

