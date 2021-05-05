VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.18. The stock had a trading volume of 231,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.29. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $127.41 and a 1-year high of $258.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.