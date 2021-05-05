Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $67.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.
