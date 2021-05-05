Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $67.69.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,087,000.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.