Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 568,166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,684,000 after acquiring an additional 408,585 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,434,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,699,000 after acquiring an additional 233,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,147,000 after acquiring an additional 468,668 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

