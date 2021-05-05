Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $221.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.23.

