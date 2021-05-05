Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $221.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.23.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit