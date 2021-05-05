Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $221.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.23.

