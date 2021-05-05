Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $383.15. 374,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,487. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

