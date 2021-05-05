Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 126.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 144,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000.

VTV traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.60. 144,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,580. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average of $122.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

