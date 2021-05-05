Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.15 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 417,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,450. The stock has a market cap of $560.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vapotherm stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.