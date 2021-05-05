VAULT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,558.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $11,558.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VAULT has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $10.05 or 0.00017985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00069498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00270803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $659.99 or 0.01180609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00033896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.68 or 0.00748959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,561.64 or 0.99390984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,149 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

