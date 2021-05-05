VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Shares Gap Down to $15.55

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $14.98. VectivBio shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 53 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on VECT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

