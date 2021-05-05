Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.75 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.170-0.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VECO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,963. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.