Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.48

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 109165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

The company has a market cap of $563.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

