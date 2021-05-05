Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $235.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $236.70.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.59.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

