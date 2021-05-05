Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 26,655 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Beazer Homes USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,504,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 154,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 153,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

