Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

