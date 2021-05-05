Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock opened at $294.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.11. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $304.99. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.